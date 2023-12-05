WWE Discontinuing Home Video Releases in the United Kingdom

The end of an era!

WWE Home Video, a name that evokes nostalgia among those who grew up in the 80s and 90s, a time when physical media reigned supreme is set to be no more in the United Kingdom

Replacing Coliseum Video, which was under Evart Enterprises from 1985 to 1997, WWE Home Video was the pioneering company to distribute WWE events and special compilations.

After a 36-year run, Freemantle has declared they will cease production of WWE physical media in Europe.

In a statement, the company expressed, “With great sadness we must announce that WWE have taken the decision to withdraw from the Home Video category. No licensing deals will be renewed worldwide after 2023. Everyone at WWE Home Video UK would like to thank all our collectors and fans for many years of support and passion.”

Their last offering will be the Crown Jewel 2023 2-disc DVD, set for release on December 18th in the UK.