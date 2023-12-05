WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Ken Shamrock Seemingly Secures Agreement with WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 05, 2023

Is Ken Shamrock WWE bound?

The WWE Shop has recently added a new line of Ken Shamrock t-shirts and merchandise, as reported by PWInsider.com. This development might indicate a possible agreement between WWE and Ken Shamrock.

The specifics of this potential deal, such as whether it involves a standard WWE Legends contract like those held by many wrestling icons, remain unclear.

The addition of Shamrock's merchandise to the WWE Shop occurred on Monday.

Ken Shamrock, a UFC Hall of Fame inductee, last participated in WWE activities in 1999. Post-WWE, he has been involved in TNA Wrestling and other professional wrestling ventures, alongside a return to MMA in the early 2000s.

Source: shop.wwe.com
