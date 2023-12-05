Big Headliner Set for Next Week's WWE Monday Night RAW

Next week's WWE Monday Night Raw is set to feature a highly anticipated match.

In the latest episode, Cody Rhodes addressed the audience about the recent incident where Shinsuke Nakamura blinded him with mist. During Rhodes' speech, Nakamura appeared via video, speaking in Japanese. He reflected on his own Royal Rumble victory and the unfulfilled journey that followed, particularly his missed opportunity at WrestleMania.

The announcement later came that Cody Rhodes and Shinsuke Nakamura will face each other in the ring on the upcoming episode of RAW.

Additionally, the show will mark the return of CM Punk to RAW.