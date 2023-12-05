WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Hints at CM Punk's Brand Decision Between RAW and SmackDown This Friday

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 05, 2023

Which brand will CM Punk choose?

Raw or SmackDown?

This Friday night might shed light on this topic.

As previously mentioned, CM Punk is set to appear on this week’s “Tribute To The Troops” special edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.

A video package was shown during this week’s WWE Monday Night Raw, highlighting CM Punk’s comeback at Survivor Series and his promo on the subsequent Raw episode.

Following the video, Michael Cole and Wade Barrett discussed Punk’s upcoming appearance on SmackDown, mentioning that SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis is aiming to persuade him to join the blue brand.

WWE also teased this development for the upcoming Friday segment on their Twitter (X) page.

Tags: #wwe #raw #smackdown

