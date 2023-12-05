Jade Cargill Discusses Reasons Behind Postponed WWE Ring Debut

In a recent exclusive interview with The Dallas News, Jade Cargill, the former AEW TBS Women’s Champion and new WWE signee, shared insights into her much-anticipated WWE in-ring debut. Cargill, known for her charisma and athletic prowess, discussed the reasons behind the delay of her WWE debut.

Cargill playfully hinted at big plans in the pipeline, urging fans to be patient. "So, you want me to reveal what we have in the works it seems like [laughs]," she said. Emphasizing the importance of patience in building a lasting legacy, she added, "I think the fan base should be patient. I think they need to understand we’re making a diamond. We’re creating something that’s gonna be a legacy. We’re creating something that’s going to create echoes and waves throughout not just the wrestling culture, but pop culture and beyond. They’re setting me up for success, you shouldn’t rush success."

With confidence and assurance, Cargill expressed her trust in WWE's process and her readiness to captivate the audience. "I’ve been on TV in front of thousands of people several times, one thing I know how to do is entertain a crowd. And no one — no one — can say different. I can do that. The WWE Universe knows exactly what they’re doing. I trust them. I believe in this system. And when they see me in that ring, understand, there’s no turning back. [WWE’s] believing in everything I’m doing, given me everything that I could fathom. And I’m going to be ready. I’m already ready. But again, it’s on my time, and everybody should be patient. And when I come, just understand I’m taking over."

Fans and followers can catch the full interview and get more insights into Jade Cargill's journey and future plans at DallasNews.com. Stay tuned for more updates as Cargill prepares to make her mark in the WWE universe.