Chris Jericho Suggests Six Months Under Vince McMahon's Tutelage Beneficial for Everyone

In a conversation with Chris Van Vliet, Chris Jericho shared his thoughts about his experiences with Vince McMahon during his WWE tenure. He expressed surprise at McMahon's decision to step down, noting that if not for certain issues, McMahon would likely have remained. Jericho acknowledged McMahon's intelligence and speculated that he might have recognized it was no longer beneficial for him to stay in his role. He highlighted McMahon's preparation of Triple H over two decades to take over, showing confidence in the continuity of leadership.

“There are the reasons why he’s stepping aside, and I’m not talking about that side of things. I never thought he would step down. I think had those other issues come up, there is no way he would have. Also, Vince is also smart and I bet he was like, ‘Okay, I’m at the point now where it’s not good for me to be here.’ He trained, groomed, Triple H for 20 years and probably felt confident enough that things were going to continue without him.

I say this all the time in AEW, I think everybody could use six months working for Vince McMahon. That’s where you really understand what the wrestling business is and how the business works. I loved working with him, I loved going head-to-head with him and creating ideas, debating ideas, arguing ideas. He always used to say, ‘I’m not here to teach you wrestling lessons, I’m here to teach you life lesson.’ He did. He taught me a lot of life lessons. The guy is a really fucking cool guy, from my experiences with him. Not easy to deal with, an asshole sometimes, but he’s your boss, you’re not supposed to be friends with your boss all the time, but you can still get on a private jet and drink for four hours listening to the Stones.”