Revealed: Producers Behind the December 4th Edition of WWE RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 05, 2023

In its latest episode from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York, WWE's RAW featured a lineup of matches and segments, each with its own set of producers. The details, as reported by Fightful Select, include:

- The Drew McIntyre versus Sami Zayn match was produced by Abyss.

- The Shayna Baszler versus Nia Jax match saw Molly Holly and Jason Jordan as producers.

- Adam Pearce took on the production role for the DIY versus Imperium tag team match.

- The Kayden & Katana versus Tegan Nox & Natalya tag team match was produced by TJ Wilson.

- Jamie Noble was the producer for the Creed Brothers versus Judgment Day tag team match.

- The Seth Rollins versus Jey Uso match had Michael Hayes and Bobby Roode as its producers.

- Molly Holly was also responsible for producing the Gigi Dolin versus