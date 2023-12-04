Fan Attempts Assault on Grayson Waller by Breaching Guard Rail at WWE House Show

An alarming event occurred at the recent WWE House Show in Newark, Delaware.

During the show, a situation unfolded when a fan breached the security barrier, apparently attempting to confront WWE superstar Grayson Waller. Security personnel quickly intervened, restraining the individual and removing him from the area. This incident was captured and shared by Sporting News on various social media platforms. In the ring, Grayson Waller teamed up with Austin Theory to secure a victory over Odyssey Jones and Cameron Grimes. Recent reports suggest that Waller and Theory are set to continue their partnership up until WrestleMania 40.