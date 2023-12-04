WWE to Maintain Austin Theory and Grayson Waller as a Tag Team Until WrestleMania 40

An update has emerged regarding WWE's latest unexpected tag team formation.

Grayson Waller and former United States Champion Austin Theory, who were initially teamed up on a whim a few months back, seem to be set for a longer partnership. WrestleVotes reports strong backing within WWE for Waller and Theory to continue as a tag team. This move is seen as beneficial for both wrestlers in the long term. The report also indicates that their alliance is expected to be a significant part of WWE programming leading up to WrestleMania 40.

Waller has made a notable impact in WWE, especially following his memorable promo exchange with John Cena at this year’s Money In The Bank event. Theory, on his part, has had a noteworthy year, marked by a significant win over Cena at WrestleMania 39 and a dominant run, which only ended when he lost the title to Rey Mysterio.