Jey Uso's "YEET" Catchphrase to be Discontinued by WWE

On the December 4, 2023 episode of WWE RAW, viewers observed that Jey Uso's "YEET" t-shirt was blurred in a video package featuring him. This led to speculation about the reason behind it.

The Twitter account @WrestleVotes provided insight into the matter with the following statement:

“As evident on RAW just now, I’m told WWE has found trademark issues with Jey Uso’s ‘Yeet.’ The word & merchandising will no longer be associated with Uso going forward.”

Despite this development, as of now, Jey Uso's "YEET" merchandise continues to be available on WWEShop.com.

