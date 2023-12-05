WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Jey Uso's "YEET" Catchphrase to be Discontinued by WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 05, 2023

Jey Uso's "YEET" Catchphrase to be Discontinued by WWE

On the December 4, 2023 episode of WWE RAW, viewers observed that Jey Uso's "YEET" t-shirt was blurred in a video package featuring him. This led to speculation about the reason behind it.

The Twitter account @WrestleVotes provided insight into the matter with the following statement:

“As evident on RAW just now, I’m told WWE has found trademark issues with Jey Uso’s ‘Yeet.’ The word & merchandising will no longer be associated with Uso going forward.”

Despite this development, as of now, Jey Uso's "YEET" merchandise continues to be available on WWEShop.com.

WWE RAW Results (12/4/2023)

Featured below are complete WWE Monday Night Raw results from Monday, December 4, 2023. The following report was written by Rajah.com report [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 05, 2023 07:24AM


Tags: #wwe #raw #yeet #jay uso

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85194/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π