WWE RAW Results (12/4/2023)

Featured below are complete WWE Monday Night Raw results from Monday, December 4, 2023. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709), our live coverage partner, as the show aired live on the USA Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (12/4/2023)

The usual "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together." opening signature airs and then we shoot inside the MVP Arena in Albany, New York for this week's episode of Monday Night Raw.

Drew McIntyre & Sami Zayn Kick Off This Week's Show

Drew McIntyre's theme hits and out comes "The Scottish Warrior" to kick off this week's show. He settles in the ring as the commentators run down the advertised action for tonight's show as the official match graphics flash across the screen.

McIntyre begins on the mic by talking about how it appears you can do anything you want after you leave WWE and still come back like nothing happened. The fans chant "CM Punk!" and McIntyre jokes that he could be talking about anyone.

As he continues, Sami Zayn's theme hits and out he comes. The two exchange words. McIntyre tells Zayn he got everything he deserved in the past. Zayn tells McIntyre the more he sees of him the more he realizes they are nothing alike.

Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre

After Zayn goes too far with one comment about making his family proud and wondering if McIntyre can say the same, "The Scottish Warrior" vows only one of them is walking out of this arena tonight. He demands a referee get out here right now. One does and it's time for our opening contest.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. We see McIntyre jump off to an early offensive lead as we head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see Zayn hit a high spot on the floor to prompt "Sami! Sami!" chants from the Albany crowd.

Back in the ring, McIntyre takes over and begins beating down Zayn as fans try and rally behind him with "Let's go Sami!" chants. McIntyre continues to dominate and keeps trying to finish Zayn, but is unable to. He grows frustrated as Zayn continues to find ways to hang on.

Outside of the ring, we see Drew sling Sami over the commentary desk with authority. Zayn is banged up with welts forming on his sides and back as we head into another mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see McIntyre hit a sit-out power bomb and other big spots in the ring for close pin attempts.

McIntyre goes for White Noise off the top rope but Zayn counters, which gives him some life in this match for the first time in a while. Drew cuts his momentum dead in its' tracks with a Glasgow Kiss. He stalks Zayn and waits for him to get up.

He goes for the Claymore Kick but Zayn catches him with a kick and a Blue Thunder Bomb for a close near fall of his own. For the second time in the match, Zayn's leg gives out on him. The ref checks on him for a while before the action continues with Drew hitting a cheap chop-block from behind on his knee. A Claymore later and Drew picks up the win.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre Attacks Sami Zayn Backstage

We head backstage after the match and we see Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler talking as "The Queen of Hearts" gets her Gi on ahead of her scheduled match against Nia Jax. We head to a pre-match commercial break, as that bout is up next when we return.

When we return, we see a lengthy video package looking at "Main Event" Jey Uso talking about his departure from The Bloodline and emergence as a solo star on Raw, per the belief in him from "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes.

From there, we shoot backstage where Jackie Redmond is standing by but then we see Drew savagely attack Zayn. He jumps on his already hurt leg from the match, presumably snapping it. Adam Pearce and officials rush to his side as we head to another commercial break.

Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax

As we settle in from a break, we see Byron Saxton backstage with Becky Lynch for an interview. Before she can say a word, up walks Nia Jax. Lynch and Jax have words. Jax tells Lynch after she's done squashing Baszler tonight, she's all Lynch's.

Back in the arena, Michael Cole reminds us on commentary about Jax breaking Lynch's nose several years ago. Nia Jax's theme hits and out she comes. Shayna Baszler makes her way out next. The bell sounds and off we go. Shayna works in some leg kicks on Jax early on.

The action spills out to the floor, where Jax bounces Baszler's dome off the commentary desk. Jax sweeps Baszler's legs out from under her on the ring apron and then hits a leg drop. On that note, we head into a mid-match commercial break as the match continues.

When we return, multiple times it looks like Jax has Baszler dead to rights, however "The Queen of Spades" avoids being finished. Jax has the shocked face. Baszler locks in her submission finisher and has it on for what seems like forever.

Jax ultimately slams her way out of it. Jax hits her finisher and wins. After the match, Becky Lynch's theme hits and out comes "The Man." Nia Jax exits the ring and backs off as Lynch stands tall.

Winner: Nia Jax

CM Punk: Raw Or SmackDown?

A lengthy video package on CM Punk's return to WWE airs and then the official graphic flashes on the screen for Punk on this Friday's Tribute to the Troops special edition of SmackDown.

Two-Out-Of-Three Falls Match

DIY vs. Imperium

Backstage we see DIY talking with Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae when up walks Imperium, who calls them a lucky couple of losers. Candice tells them it's going to be embarassing when they lose twice tonight. Indi says she hopes GUNTHER doesn't get too mad.

They walk off and then Ludwig Kaiser tells Giovanni Vinci he better not mess this up tonight. Vinci says he's got it, but tells Kaiser he better do the same, too. Back in the arena, DIY's theme hits and out comes Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa.

As the DIY duo settle into the ring for our next match of the evening, which is a two out of three falls match against Imperium, we head to a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, Imperiun's theme hits and out comes Kaiser and Vinci as the commentators talk about their recent performance in tag-team turmoil and how they seem to be working together well lately after issues in the recent past.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Kaiser and Ciampa kick things off for their respective teams. Wade Barrett points out on commentary that DIY won their NXT tag-team titles in the past in a two out of three falls match, and that Ciampa won the NXT world title in the past in the same type of match.

Kaiser and Ciampa engage in some early back-and-forth action and then the Imperium member pulls ahead. Vinci tags in and the two hit some double-team offense and he picks up where Kaiser left off. Gargano finally gets the hot tag and he hits a slingshot spear.

Ciampa tags in and Kaiser does as well. Kaiser rolls up Ciampa and holds his tights as Vinci deals with Gargano on the floor. He gets the pin fall to put Imperium on the board 1-0 with the first fall in this two out of three falls bout.

DIY take over as the bell sounds to start the second fall, and we immediately head into another commercial break. When we return, within seconds we see DIY pick up a quick pin fall thanks to Ciampa to even things up 1-1 going into the third and final fall.

As the action picks back up, Vinci hits a double jump moonsault that is picture-perfect. It draws gasps from the crowd in Albany and the immediate replay treatment on the broadcast. All four men end up in the ring duking it out at the same time.

Ciampa hits a wild high spot off the ropes on Kaiser. He tags in Gargano and they go for their double-team finisher but Vinci yanks Ciampa out of the ring. Ciampa sends Vinci into the steps. Gargano tries rolling up Kaiser and hooking the tights like he did earlier, but he still kicks out. DIY hits their Meet in the Middle double-team finisher on Kaiser and gets the pin fall to win 2-1.

Winners: DIY

Backstage With Natalya, Tegan Nox & Women's Tag Champs

We shoot backstage and see the Undisputed Women's Tag-Team Champions Chelsea Green and Piper Niven busting Natalya and Tegan Nox's chops backstage ahead of their tag bout tonight against former NXT Women's Tag-Team Champions Katana Chance & Kayden Carter.

Nattie says they're gonna win tonight and then they're coming after those titles. We head to another commercial break after this segment wraps up. When we return, we see several teams hanging out, including Alpha Academy, The New Day and The Creed Brothers. Ivy Nile and Maxxine Dupri show off their power.

Backstage With The Judgment Day & R-Truth

Now we head over to The Judgment Day club house where R-Truth is hanging out when up comes an angry Damian Priest telling Truth to leave. He mentions Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor not being here tonight and then gives marching orders to Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh ahead of their match tonight.

Natalya & Tegan Nox vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

Back in the arena, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter's theme hits and out come the former NXT Women's Tag-Team Champions for our next match of the evening. As they settle into the ring, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, joining Cole and Barrett on special guest commentary for this match are the WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. As they bicker with Cole upon being introduced, Tegan Nox and Natalya are introduced and make their way to the ring.

Carter and Nox kick things off for their respective teams as the bell sounds to get this one off-and-running. Nox controls the arm of Carter and tags in Nattie. Nattie picks up where Nox left off and takes it to Chance, who tags in for the opposing team. Nattie military presses her and shows off her strength.

Nattie goes for the Sharpshooter but Carter and Chance take over and hit some double-team offense to shift the momentum in their team's favor. Nox hits a big flip off the top rope to get back into the fight. Nattie rallies the fans and then tags in but runs into a Codebreaker from the opposition.

We see Nattie hit another power spot for a close near fall. Carter and Chance hit a cool double-team kick-stand spot off the ropes to pick up the pin fall victory moments later. Chelsea Green is upset on commentary. She gets on the apron but Katana Chance knocks her off and onto her butt on the floor.

Winners: Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

Cody Rhodes Addresses Shinsuke Nakamura's Recent Attack

As we settle back in from the break, Cody Rhodes' theme hits and out comes "The American Nightmare" as fireworks and pyro explode and the fans in Albany go nuts, singing along with his catchy entrance tune as he makes his way to the ring.

While Cody settles into the ring, the commentators talk us through highlights of Shinsuke Nakamura spraying red mist into his eyes in a sneak attack on last week's show. The fans chant "Cody! Cody!" He begins by talking about the first time he saw the poison mist being done by The Great Muta as a kid.

Rhodes says his fears were true because he experienced it last week from Nakamura. He says he doesn't blame anybody but himself for that happening. He says he should have seen the clues from Shinsuke the last few weeks. He says he's got his attention now.

Cody says there's two things they can do now. First, Nakamura can come down to the ring and explain himself. Or two, he can come to the ring and they can fight right now. Nakamura appears on the screen. He says last week he made Cody's eyes burn.

He says tonight he's going to open them. He says the path they've taken is the same story. He says like Cody, he climbed the mountain by winning the Royal Rumble. He says like Cody he could see the top, but like him, he came up short on "The Grandest Stage of Them All" in his title opportunity.

We see footage of Cody and Nakamura both having the same path as he talks. He vows to step into Cody's shoes and take "that story" off his hands. He says he never got to finish his story, so now he's gonna finish Cody's.

Back live, Cody looks around, but nothing happens. Cody says they've had the same path, but it's never been in his story to run from a fight. He says he claims they're the same. Prove it. He drops the mic and walks off.

Jey Uso Checks In With Raw G.M. Adam Pearce

Now we head backstage after footage is shown of Drew McIntyre's attack of Sami Zayn earlier tonight. We see Adam Pearce on the phone. He hangs up and in comes Jey Uso.

He asks how Sami is doing and says he's going after McIntyre if it hasn't handled. He gets hyped up and says he's ready to win the title tonight.

Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh vs. The Creed Brothers

In comes GUNTHER to talk to Pearce next. As they begin talking, we head back inside the arena for our next match of the evening. The Judgment Day theme hits and out comes the duo of Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh as Michael Cole reminds us on commentary that Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor isn't here tonight.

As The Judgment Day duo settle inside the squared circle for their scheduled tag-team tilt against The Creed Brothers, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return, The Creed Brothers duo of Julius and Brutus Creed make their way out. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. We see Brutus hoist up Dom-Dom for a suplex. He marches around with him and tags in Julius, who he passes him off to. Julius marches around and suplexes him down.

McDonagh and Brutus tag in. Brutus takes it to McDonagh and then tags Julius back in. The Creed Brothers hit a nice double-team spot on McDonagh and continue to control the offense here in the early goings. R-Truth comes down and the commentators mention how he seems to think he's part of The Judgment Day.

We see Dom-Dom and JD take over with big high spots to the floor as we head to a mid-match commercial break. When we return, Julius hits a million suplexes and kips up each time for a huge pop. The Creed Brothers hit a Brutus Ball for the win.

Winners: The Creed Brothers

WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Seth "Freakin'" Rollins (C) vs. "Main Event" Jey Uso

Backstage, Seth Rollins is shown looking ready for his title showdown against Jey Uso tonight. Up comes Adam Pearce and he informs him that he has invited CM Punk to appear on next week's Raw. He tells him he intends to sign Punk to an exclusive Raw contract.

Rollins tells Pearce that when the Punk situation blows up in his face, don't be mad at him when he does what he's got to do. He then tells him he needs to focus on his title defense.

Up walks Jey Uso and he is excited and jumping up and down saying tonight is his night. He and Rollins exchange words and Jey walks off excited again, once more claiming tonight is his night.

Back in the arena, "Main Event" Jey Uso's theme hits and out he comes to a big pop from the Albany crowd. He settles in the ring for our main event of the evening, which features the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on-the-line.

When we return, Seth "Freakin'" Rollins' theme hits and out comes the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. He settles in the ring. Samantha Irvin handles the formal pre-match ring introductions for this one. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our main event of the evening.

After some early back-and-forth action, we see Uso settle into the early offensive lead. The commentators talk about tonight marking 14 years since the passing of Umaga and how Jey Uso has dedicated tonight's match to his honor. We head to a mid-match break as the action continues.

As we settle back in from the break, we see some more back-and-forth action. Things end up on the floor, where Rollins hoists Uso up and looks for a buckle bomb spot into the barricade. Instead, Uso escapes. He walks into a forearm from Rollins but answers back with a DDT on the floor.

On that note, we shift gears and head into another mid-match commercial break as our main event of the evening continues. When we return, we see Uso and Rollins trading shots in the middle of the ring. Fans chant "Yeet!" as each shot from Uso lands.

Fans break out in a random "CM Punk! CM Punk!" chant as Rollins stalks Uso in the corner of the ring. When Uso gets up, however, Rollins runs right into a big shot from the "Yeet!" master. Uso drops Rollins in the corner of the ring and then plays to the crowd. He lets out an Uso war-cry and then hits a butt-splash in the corner, ala Rikishi and Umaga.

Uso heads to the top and leaps but Rollins moves. Uso lands on his feet but Rollins connects with a sling blade and then heads to the top himself. Rollins leaps off and connects with a big splash for a close near fall attempt. Rollins hits a Pedigree but Uso kicks out of the follow-up pin attempt.

We see Uso connect with a huge spear for a close near fall of his own. Uso stalks Rollins in the corner and waits for him to get up. When he does, he looks for a spear again but runs into a big kick. Rollins follows up with a buckle bomb. Uso hits another spear and a top-rope Uso splash for a super close near fall attempt.

Rollins hits another Pedigree out of nowhere as Uso attempts another spear. Rollins follows up with a Stomp this time. He goes for the cover and gets the three-count for the victory to retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in an excellent, lengthy main event.

Winner and STILL WWE World Heavyweight Champion: Seth "Freakin'" Rollins

Drew McIntyre Lays Out Jey Uso To End This Week's Show

We see Jey Uso looking upset at ringside after coming up short in his attempt to capture the title in honor of the late Umaga. Seth Rollins celebrates the win in the ring.

Out of nowhere, Drew McIntyre blasts Uso at ringside with a Claymore Kick. He then puts him through the commentary table as fans boo. He grabs Jey's face and says, "And the truth will set you free!" He walks off and that's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!