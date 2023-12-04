Kevin Nash Critiques CM Punk's "Forced" Promo on Recent WWE RAW Episode

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently shared his opinions on CM Punk's return promo to WWE on his Kliq This podcast. He commented on Punk's appearance on the latest episode of Raw, marking Punk's first time on the show since 2014. Nash observed that Punk seemed different from his usual self and suggested that the promo felt forced.

Nash remarked, "I thought the glad-handing on the way to the ring was not him. For somebody that was so ‘pipe bomb,’ it felt very contrived. At the end, it was like, ‘Oh shit, I better slip this in so I have some credibility.’ [Quoting Punk], ‘I’m not here to make friends, I’m here to make money.’ I’ve heard that before."

The history of animosity between Nash and Punk, dating back to their 2011 feud, is well-known and has been openly discussed by both parties.







