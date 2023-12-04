WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Kevin Nash Critiques CM Punk's "Forced" Promo on Recent WWE RAW Episode

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 04, 2023

Kevin Nash Critiques CM Punk's "Forced" Promo on Recent WWE RAW Episode

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently shared his opinions on CM Punk's return promo to WWE on his Kliq This podcast. He commented on Punk's appearance on the latest episode of Raw, marking Punk's first time on the show since 2014. Nash observed that Punk seemed different from his usual self and suggested that the promo felt forced.

Nash remarked, "I thought the glad-handing on the way to the ring was not him. For somebody that was so ‘pipe bomb,’ it felt very contrived. At the end, it was like, ‘Oh shit, I better slip this in so I have some credibility.’ [Quoting Punk], ‘I’m not here to make friends, I’m here to make money.’ I’ve heard that before."

The history of animosity between Nash and Punk, dating back to their 2011 feud, is well-known and has been openly discussed by both parties.

The Reason Behind Christian Cage's Lack of Main Event Push in WWE

Jim Ross shared his perspective on why Christian Cage didn't receive the same level of main event push as Edge in WWE. On his Grilling JR po [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 04, 2023 11:45AM


 
 
 

Source: Fightful for transcription
Tags: #wwe #cm punk #kevin nash

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85189/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π