The Reason Behind Christian Cage's Lack of Main Event Push in WWE

Jim Ross shared his perspective on why Christian Cage didn't receive the same level of main event push as Edge in WWE. On his Grilling JR podcast, Ross, who played a key role in hiring both wrestlers during his tenure as WWE Head of Talent Relations, attributed this disparity to a few factors. He mentioned, "His size, his look didn’t do him any favors at certain points in his career. My belief is that McMahon didn’t push him more because he didn’t like Christian’s look, he didn’t sell it, it wasn’t a wow factor. He wasn’t the guy – except for his hair, that could walk through an airport and not be noticed. He fit in. Edge being 6’4 stood out. So, size had a big issue there, at times."

Ross also noted Christian's current success, saying, "He’s past it now thank God for AEW. That’s why he’s one of the best heels in the frigging business."