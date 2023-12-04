Injured WWE Superstar Might Make Comeback on Tonight's RAW (SPOILER)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Ricochet has been absent from action recently.

During a match on RAW last month, which included Ricochet, The Miz, Bronson Reed, and Ivar, there was a clumsy ending where The Miz triumphed by pinning Reed.

The initial plan was for Ivar to also pin Ricochet, but Ricochet managed to lift his shoulder, leading to Miz being announced as the winner. Early in the bout, Ricochet reportedly took a hard hit, deviating from the planned sequence. Consequently, he was put under concussion protocol.

This past weekend, WWE organized live events in Bangor and Portland, Maine. At these events, Ricochet returned to wrestling, facing and defeating Bronson Reed in a singles match. There's a possibility he might reappear on tonight's RAW.