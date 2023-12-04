WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Injured WWE Superstar Might Make Comeback on Tonight's RAW (SPOILER)

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 04, 2023

Ricochet has been absent from action recently.

During a match on RAW last month, which included Ricochet, The Miz, Bronson Reed, and Ivar, there was a clumsy ending where The Miz triumphed by pinning Reed.

The initial plan was for Ivar to also pin Ricochet, but Ricochet managed to lift his shoulder, leading to Miz being announced as the winner. Early in the bout, Ricochet reportedly took a hard hit, deviating from the planned sequence. Consequently, he was put under concussion protocol.

This past weekend, WWE organized live events in Bangor and Portland, Maine. At these events, Ricochet returned to wrestling, facing and defeating Bronson Reed in a singles match. There's a possibility he might reappear on tonight's RAW.


