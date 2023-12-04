Rumors Swirl Around Mercedes Mone's Wrestling Career as Her Comeback Nears

Mercedes Mone, previously known as Sasha Banks, has been out of action since sustaining an ankle injury at the NJPW Resurgence event on May 21st. Recently, she shared a training video, sparking rumors about her imminent return to wrestling.

Speculation about her future has been rife, with some fans predicting a move to AEW, especially after her appearance at All In at Wembley Stadium. However, Dave Meltzer, speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, suggested that a WWE comeback shouldn't be dismissed, particularly if she hasn't inked a deal with AEW.

Meltzer observed, "I have always thought it’s interesting that she hasn’t signed there [with AEW]. And until she does, I keep thinking that she doesn’t want to make the commitment not to go back to WWE."

He added, "She’s not ready yet … even if she has signed a deal, there’s really no point in announcing it right now. They just announced Will Ospreay. It would be better for her to debut as a surprise than them announce she has a deal. So her not being announced as having signed a deal, to me doesn’t necessarily mean anything. But if she legitimately hasn’t signed, then I could see her going back to WWE easily. Especially right now."