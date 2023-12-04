Spike Dudley Returns to the Ring at LIVE Pro Wrestling Event

Spike Dudley marked his comeback to wrestling after an eight-year hiatus, appearing at LIVE Pro Wrestling’s event this past weekend. Dudley's last match was in 2015, and his return was highlighted in a video clip shared by Leon St. Giovanni, showcasing a match between him and Dudley.
St. Giovanni wrote:
“I wrestled Spike Dudley tonight. Life is crazy.
Don’t worry about the footage. Trust me, I beat him senseless afterwards.
@LIVEpwevents”
I wrestled Spike Dudley tonight. Life is crazy.— LSG 🚀 (@LeonStGiovanni) December 4, 2023
Don't worry about the footage. Trust me, I beat him senseless afterwards.@LIVEpwevents pic.twitter.com/CSqTuQaETc
⚡ WWE to Maintain Austin Theory and Grayson Waller as a Tag Team Until WrestleMania 40
An update has emerged regarding WWE's latest unexpected tag team formation. Grayson Waller and former United States Champion Austin Theory, [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 04, 2023 11:35AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com