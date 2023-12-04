Spike Dudley Returns to the Ring at LIVE Pro Wrestling Event

Spike Dudley marked his comeback to wrestling after an eight-year hiatus, appearing at LIVE Pro Wrestling’s event this past weekend. Dudley's last match was in 2015, and his return was highlighted in a video clip shared by Leon St. Giovanni, showcasing a match between him and Dudley.

St. Giovanni wrote:

“I wrestled Spike Dudley tonight. Life is crazy.

Don’t worry about the footage. Trust me, I beat him senseless afterwards.

@LIVEpwevents”