Eric Bischoff Praises Dusty Rhodes as a Visionary in Wrestling Industry

Eric Bischoff recently shared his insights on a range of topics in the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast, including his reflections on the legendary Dusty Rhodes.

Bischoff recalled the skepticism he faced before launching their first show, saying, “Even before we shot our first show, everything I read about [the idea] was negative. It was so dark. Everybody predicted the end of the world, and ‘Bischoff doesn’t know what he’s doing’ and ‘he’s a TV producer, not a wrestling guy.’ That became the narrative and it filtered down to the wrestling roster … but once Bill Shaw came in and supported the idea, Dusty jumped on board. Dusty got very supportive, very quickly."

He highlighted Rhodes' unique perspective on wrestling, contrasting it with the views of others from previous eras. “Dusty was a visionary. He didn’t see wrestling the same way everyone else that came before him … he didn’t see wrestling the way Ole Anderson saw it. Dusty was much more of a visionary, Ole was more in the vein of Bill Watts or Verne Gagne — ‘Let’s go back and do it the way we did in the ’70s.’ The problem is the television industry had changed so much.”