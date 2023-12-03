Tommy Dreamer Ponders if WWE Mishandled Cameron Grimes' Potential

Tommy Dreamer, while speaking on Busted Open Radio, shared his opinions on a range of topics, including his perspective on Cameron Grimes. His comments came after observing a WWE NXT episode featuring Wes Lee, Bronson Reed, Grimes, and Johnny Gargano competing for a chance at the NXT North American Title. Dreamer expressed disappointment in how WWE has utilized Grimes since his move from NXT.

“[It] made me really say, ‘God, did they drop the ball with Cameron Grimes [on the main roster].’ Cameron Grimes is one hell of a performer, and [with] his ‘NXT’ stuff, I thought he was going to be a bona fide superstar in whatever brand he went to. It hasn’t happened,” Dreamer said. “Hopefully it could, because he had so much charisma with that entire [run in ‘NXT’]. He was a must-see when he was in ‘NXT,’ and now you don’t see him anywhere. I enjoyed the match, but what stood out to me was Cameron Grimes. Sometimes you don’t want to get called up because you know your talents are wasted,” Tommy Dreamer said.