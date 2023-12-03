WWE Hall of Famer Believes CM Punk cut a “heartfelt” Return Promo on RAW

During a recent episode of WWE RAW, which aired on November 27th, 2023, CM Punk delivered a significant promo, marking his first since his return at Survivor Series. Punk noted that "almost everyone" was pleased with his comeback.

WWE personality Booker T shared his thoughts on Punk's promo during his podcast. He reflected on Punk's previous return promo in AEW, stating, "I said [his return promo in AEW] wasn’t the best promo I ever saw, it could have had more substance to it, and a lot of people gave me backlash because I said that, because I didn’t say ‘it was the greatest promo in the world. It was a pipebomb!’" Booker T then compared this to Punk's recent RAW appearance, describing it as "a heartfelt promo."

Booker T elaborated on the emotional depth of Punk's speech, noting, "At points in time, CM Punk got caught in the moment a little bit, he almost got choked up a little bit." He acknowledged the uncertainty Punk might have felt about the audience's reception, especially given the manner of his departure and return. "For CM Punk, the way he left, very polarizing, and then to come back. Even in Chicago, he might have had that feeling wondering, ‘How is it going to be?’" Booker T observed.

The WWE veteran highlighted the crowd's positive reaction to Punk, which he believed had a profound impact on the wrestler. "For CM Punk to come out, not having that comfort zone (on Monday) of being in Chicago, wondering, ‘How are they going to react?’ Then, they give him the ultimate pop. That does something to you," Booker T said.

However, Booker T also pointed out that the promo wasn't the typical aggressive type he usually looks for. "For me, it wasn’t the greatest ‘promo promo’ as far as ‘I’m going to whoop everyone’s ass in the locker room’ promo, which is what I’m looking for a lot of times. It was not that," he concluded.