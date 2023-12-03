WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Two New Matches Announced for WWE RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 03, 2023

Two exciting new matches have been added to the lineup for this Monday's episode of RAW. This announcement comes as WWE aims to maintain the high viewership achieved following Survivor Series and the much-anticipated returns of CM Punk and Randy Orton.

The previously confirmed matches for this episode include a showdown between WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Jey Uso, a clash between Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn, Nia Jax facing off against Shayna Baszler, Cody Rhodes addressing Shinsuke Nakamura, and a Two-Out-Of-Three Falls match featuring DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) against Imperium (Giovanni Vince & Ludwig Kaiser).

Adding to this already impressive card, WWE's RAW authority figure Adam Pearce announced on social media two additional matches. The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus Creed) are set to take on Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh), and a tag team match will see Natalya & Tegan Nox square off against Katana Chance & Kayden Carter. These new matchups are expected to further elevate the excitement for Monday's episode of RAW.

