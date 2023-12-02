WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Find Out Who The Undertaker Endorses for WWE Hall of Fame Induction

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 02, 2023

During his "Six Feet Under" podcast, legendary wrestler The Undertaker expressed his strong support for inducting AEW star Dustin Rhodes into the WWE Hall of Fame.

"Absolutely. 100%," The Undertaker stated emphatically when asked about Rhodes' Hall of Fame credentials. "This is a semantics thing at this point. I would imagine at some point, down the road, he'll be inducted."

The Undertaker praised Rhodes' ability to reinvent himself and create a memorable character in Goldust. "He embraced that character [Goldust]. He made it his own," The Undertaker remarked. "A lot of people talk about me and my character and making it my own, but he did that with Goldust."

Despite Rhodes' current affiliation with AEW, The Undertaker believes his contributions to the wrestling industry should be recognized. "Dustin comes from that traditional wrestling style too with his dad Dusty," The Undertaker acknowledged. "But to go so far in another direction than Dusty or what Dustin had done up to that point, that's a big roll of the dice. And he did it."

Source: SEScoops.com
Tags: #wwe #hall of fame #undertaker #goldust #dustin rhodes

