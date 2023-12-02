WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

WWE Submits Trademark Applications for Multiple Ring Names

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 02, 2023

WWE Submits Trademark Applications for Multiple Ring Names

WWE has recently submitted trademark applications for three NXT-related names: "Keanu Carver," "Dion Wilder," and "Dion Lennox." These trademark filings were made on December 1, falling under the entertainment services category with The United States Patent and Trademark Office.

This suggests that these new personas are likely to be introduced in the near future.

Here's a breakdown of the description provided in the trademark filings:

"Entertainment services, including wrestling exhibitions and performances by professional wrestlers and entertainers, delivered through various media platforms such as television, radio, the internet, or commercial online services. Additionally, these services encompass offering wrestling news and information via the worldwide web, providing sports and entertainment updates through an online community portal, maintaining a website dedicated to sports entertainment information, organizing sporting events related to wrestling for members of wrestling fan clubs, arranging social entertainment gatherings for wrestling fan club members, issuing online newsletters within the realm of sports entertainment, and publishing online journals (blogs) related to the field of sports entertainment."

PHOTO: CM Punk Reveals His Latest Tattoo Design

CM Punk's return to WWE at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event indeed created a significant buzz in the wrestling community. His subseque [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 02, 2023 09:09AM  
 
 

Tags: #wwe #nxt

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85168/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π