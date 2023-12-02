WWE Submits Trademark Applications for Multiple Ring Names

WWE has recently submitted trademark applications for three NXT-related names: "Keanu Carver," "Dion Wilder," and "Dion Lennox." These trademark filings were made on December 1, falling under the entertainment services category with The United States Patent and Trademark Office.

This suggests that these new personas are likely to be introduced in the near future.

Here's a breakdown of the description provided in the trademark filings:

"Entertainment services, including wrestling exhibitions and performances by professional wrestlers and entertainers, delivered through various media platforms such as television, radio, the internet, or commercial online services. Additionally, these services encompass offering wrestling news and information via the worldwide web, providing sports and entertainment updates through an online community portal, maintaining a website dedicated to sports entertainment information, organizing sporting events related to wrestling for members of wrestling fan clubs, arranging social entertainment gatherings for wrestling fan club members, issuing online newsletters within the realm of sports entertainment, and publishing online journals (blogs) related to the field of sports entertainment."