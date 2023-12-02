WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

PHOTO: CM Punk Reveals His Latest Tattoo Design

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 02, 2023

PHOTO: CM Punk Reveals His Latest Tattoo Design

CM Punk's return to WWE at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event indeed created a significant buzz in the wrestling community. His subsequent promo on RAW further heightened the excitement among fans.

Adding to this, Punk's decision to get a new tattoo – a flaming skull with 'Peace of mind' inscribed – showcases his unique way of marking this new chapter in his career. His scheduled appearance on the upcoming episode of Friday Night Smackdown is eagerly anticipated. Fans and analysts alike are curious to see how WWE will utilize the former WWE Champion in their storylines, especially considering the impact of his return. It's a development that certainly adds an intriguing layer to the current wrestling landscape.

Randy Orton Inks Deal to Join SmackDown, Delivers RKO to General Manager Nick Aldis

Randy Orton, known as "The Viper," is set to make his presence felt on Friday nights. In the latest episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown a [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 02, 2023 08:15AM


Tags: #wwe #cm punk

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85167/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π