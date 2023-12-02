PHOTO: CM Punk Reveals His Latest Tattoo Design

CM Punk's return to WWE at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event indeed created a significant buzz in the wrestling community. His subsequent promo on RAW further heightened the excitement among fans.

Adding to this, Punk's decision to get a new tattoo – a flaming skull with 'Peace of mind' inscribed – showcases his unique way of marking this new chapter in his career. His scheduled appearance on the upcoming episode of Friday Night Smackdown is eagerly anticipated. Fans and analysts alike are curious to see how WWE will utilize the former WWE Champion in their storylines, especially considering the impact of his return. It's a development that certainly adds an intriguing layer to the current wrestling landscape.