Randy Orton Inks Deal to Join SmackDown, Delivers RKO to General Manager Nick Aldis

Randy Orton, known as "The Viper," is set to make his presence felt on Friday nights.

In the latest episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, following Survivor Series, there was a major focus on which brand Randy Orton would choose to join upon his return.

During the main event, Orton was featured in a segment inside the ring with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis and Raw General Manager Adam Pearce, both of whom were eager to have him on their respective brands.

Paul Heyman entered the scene, informing Orton that The Bloodline would be the ones deciding his fate. This led to Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso confronting Orton, who ultimately overpowered them and chose to sign with SmackDown.

Orton then grabbed the microphone and directed a message to Roman Reigns through Heyman, proclaiming, “Daddy’s back!” The episode concluded dramatically with Orton delivering an RKO to Aldis, marking a rocky start to their interaction.

For a visual recap of Randy Orton's pivotal decision and the audience's reaction, video footage is available.