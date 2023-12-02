WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Randy Orton Inks Deal to Join SmackDown, Delivers RKO to General Manager Nick Aldis

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 02, 2023

Randy Orton Inks Deal to Join SmackDown, Delivers RKO to General Manager Nick Aldis

Randy Orton, known as "The Viper," is set to make his presence felt on Friday nights.

In the latest episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, following Survivor Series, there was a major focus on which brand Randy Orton would choose to join upon his return.

During the main event, Orton was featured in a segment inside the ring with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis and Raw General Manager Adam Pearce, both of whom were eager to have him on their respective brands.

Paul Heyman entered the scene, informing Orton that The Bloodline would be the ones deciding his fate. This led to Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso confronting Orton, who ultimately overpowered them and chose to sign with SmackDown.

Orton then grabbed the microphone and directed a message to Roman Reigns through Heyman, proclaiming, “Daddy’s back!” The episode concluded dramatically with Orton delivering an RKO to Aldis, marking a rocky start to their interaction.

For a visual recap of Randy Orton's pivotal decision and the audience's reaction, video footage is available.


Tags: #wwe #smackdown #randy orton #nick aldis

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85158/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π