WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Kevin Owens To Get His Hand X-Ray Following WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 02, 2023

Kevin Owens To Get His Hand X-Ray Following WWE SmackDown

During this week's WWE SmackDown, Kevin Owens seemed to have possibly hurt his hand. He mentioned he's planning to get X-rays. In the episode, Owens faced Grayson Waller, who focused on attacking Owens' hand. Despite the potential injury, Owens emerged victorious, although he appeared to be in discomfort with his hand post-match. The commentators also hinted at a possible injury.

WWE shared a video on Twitter showing Owens backstage, where he expressed uncertainty about the condition of his hand and his intention to get an X-ray.

Owens is currently in the lineup for a tournament, aiming for a chance to challenge Logan Paul for the WWE United States Championship.

Randy Orton Inks Deal to Join SmackDown, Delivers RKO to General Manager Nick Aldis

Randy Orton, known as "The Viper," is set to make his presence felt on Friday nights. In the latest episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown a [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 02, 2023 08:15AM


Tags: #wwe #smackdown #kevin owens

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85160/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π