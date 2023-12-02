Kevin Owens To Get His Hand X-Ray Following WWE SmackDown

During this week's WWE SmackDown, Kevin Owens seemed to have possibly hurt his hand. He mentioned he's planning to get X-rays. In the episode, Owens faced Grayson Waller, who focused on attacking Owens' hand. Despite the potential injury, Owens emerged victorious, although he appeared to be in discomfort with his hand post-match. The commentators also hinted at a possible injury.
WWE shared a video on Twitter showing Owens backstage, where he expressed uncertainty about the condition of his hand and his intention to get an X-ray.
Owens is currently in the lineup for a tournament, aiming for a chance to challenge Logan Paul for the WWE United States Championship.
After suffering an injury during his match against @GraysonWWE, @FightOwensFight is seen heading into the x-ray room to get his hand checked out. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/hV0JAdjyzG— WWE (@WWE) December 2, 2023
