Bryan Danielson Discusses His Involvement in CM Punk's AEW Termination

When discussing CM Punk's departure from AEW, Tony Khan, the AEW President, mentioned consulting a “discipline committee” before reaching his final decision. Reports later surfaced that this committee comprised three individuals: AEW General Counsel Chris Peck, Bryan Danielson, and an external attorney.

Bryan Danielson, during his appearance on the Maggie & Perloff podcast, shared his thoughts on his involvement in the decision regarding Punk's firing:

“Yeah, I’m a part of the disciplinary committee. Clearly, what happened has happened. I’m somebody who, I like CM Punk, I think he brought a lot to AEW while he was there. There is not a lot I can say about it, or that I want to say about it about. I am part of it. It’s really funny, you know how the internet is. Some people say I was the head of the disciplinary committee. There were more than three people involved in this decision, but most of them were all lawyers. To say that I was the head, I don’t even have a college degree [laughs]. I’m not in there bossing people around. I am part of the disciplinary committee.”

“I have a lot of empathy. I’m grateful for the time he was able to spend in AEW. He did a great job for us. I wish him the best in his future and I hope his run there [in WWE] goes well.”