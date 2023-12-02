Next Week's WWE SmackDown to Feature Three Big Matches

Next Friday night marks the beginning of the WWE United States Championship Contender Tournament.

WWE has revealed plans for an eight-man tournament to select the inaugural challenger for U.S. Champion Logan Paul, starting on the upcoming SmackDown episode.

The tournament's initial matches feature Bobby Lashley going up against Karrion Kross and Dragon Lee facing Santos Escobar.

Additionally, the 21st annual Tribute To The Troops edition of WWE SmackDown next week will include CM Punk's appearance and a match between Charlotte Flair and Asuka.

WWE SmackDown - Tribute To The Troops 2023

- Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar (U.S. Title Tournament)

- Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross (U.S. Title Tournament)

- Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

- CM Punk will appear

- Tribute to the Troops