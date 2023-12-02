WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Next Week's WWE SmackDown to Feature Three Big Matches

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 02, 2023

Next Week's WWE SmackDown to Feature Three Big Matches

Next Friday night marks the beginning of the WWE United States Championship Contender Tournament.

WWE has revealed plans for an eight-man tournament to select the inaugural challenger for U.S. Champion Logan Paul, starting on the upcoming SmackDown episode.

The tournament's initial matches feature Bobby Lashley going up against Karrion Kross and Dragon Lee facing Santos Escobar.

Additionally, the 21st annual Tribute To The Troops edition of WWE SmackDown next week will include CM Punk's appearance and a match between Charlotte Flair and Asuka.

WWE SmackDown - Tribute To The Troops 2023

- Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar (U.S. Title Tournament)

- Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross (U.S. Title Tournament)

- Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

- CM Punk will appear

- Tribute to the Troops

WWE Announces Latest Addition to Monday's RAW Episode

A recently announced segment is set to spice up the upcoming episode of WWE Monday Night RAW. In a commercial broadcast during WWE Friday N [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 02, 2023 08:11AM


Tags: #wwe #smackdown #tribute to the troops

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85157/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π