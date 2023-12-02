WWE Announces Latest Addition to Monday's RAW Episode

A recently announced segment is set to spice up the upcoming episode of WWE Monday Night RAW.

In a commercial broadcast during WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, viewers were teased with what's to come on the next installment of the three-hour WWE show on the USA Network.

Highlighted in the advertisement was the eagerly awaited clash between Seth “Freakin'” Rollins and “Main Event” Jey Uso for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Additionally, a fresh segment was revealed for the episode.

This new part of the show will see “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes give his response to the recent assault by “The King of Strong Style” Shinsuke Nakamura, which occurred on last Monday's episode.

Other confirmed matches for next week’s RAW include Drew McIntyre versus Sami Zayn, Nia Jax against Shayna Baszler, and a Two Out Of Three Falls match featuring DIY versus Imperium.