Matt Hardy Expresses Frustration With AEW Creative

In a recent episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," Matt Hardy openly shared his dissatisfaction regarding the current use of himself and his brother Jeff in AEW.

Matt Hardy stated, “I feel like there is such a great spot for us at AEW if we’re just utilized in the correct way and we’ve just got to get there. There’s a huge fanbase that wants to see us and we’re beloved. Sure, we’re not Matt & Jeff Hardy of 1999 and 2000 but there is so much we can do to help young guys continue to come up and also give our rub-off to these young guys, but we just need to be utilized in the right way. And we hope we can get there, we feel like we’re taking steps in the correct direction now. Creatively, just the way we’ve been utilized the last four months, it’s been very frustrating. We’ve been very patient but there has been a lot of frustration (with) things we’ve done, and kind of how we’ve been utilized in some ways.”

He also proposed a change in their approach, including a heel turn and adopting a more aggressive wrestling style, as a strategy to regain their desired status in the wrestling world.