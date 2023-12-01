AEW Achieves 67% Revenue Growth in 2023, Eyes Further Expansion in 2024

In a remarkable financial upturn, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is set to conclude the year 2023 with an impressive revenue range of $170 to $175 million, as reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. This figure marks a significant 67% increase from their 2022 earnings. To put this growth into perspective, let's look at AEW's financial journey over the past four years:
Looking ahead, 2024 promises to be an even more prosperous year for AEW.
A key factor in AEW's 2023 revenue spike can be linked to the addition of new pay-per-view events, including All, Wrestle Dream, and Worlds End. Moreover, the hike in ticket prices for live events has also contributed to this financial success. A notable highlight was the All In event held at Wembley Stadium, which alone grossed over $10 million.
