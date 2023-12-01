WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

AEW Achieves 67% Revenue Growth in 2023, Eyes Further Expansion in 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 01, 2023

AEW Achieves 67% Revenue Growth in 2023, Eyes Further Expansion in 2024

In a remarkable financial upturn, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is set to conclude the year 2023 with an impressive revenue range of $170 to $175 million, as reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. This figure marks a significant 67% increase from their 2022 earnings. To put this growth into perspective, let's look at AEW's financial journey over the past four years:

  • 2020 saw the company earning $64 million.
  • In 2021, the revenue climbed to $86 million.
  • 2022 witnessed a further increase, surpassing $100 million.
  • And now, in 2023, AEW is expected to gross between $170 and $175 million.

Looking ahead, 2024 promises to be an even more prosperous year for AEW.

A key factor in AEW's 2023 revenue spike can be linked to the addition of new pay-per-view events, including All, Wrestle Dream, and Worlds End. Moreover, the hike in ticket prices for live events has also contributed to this financial success. A notable highlight was the All In event held at Wembley Stadium, which alone grossed over $10 million.

CM Punk Bound by NDA, Prohibited from Discussing AEW

CM Punk's return to WWE did not include any comments about AEW during his promo on Monday night's Raw, contrary to some fans' expectations. [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 01, 2023 03:08PM


Tags: #aew #dynamite #rampage #collision

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85148/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π