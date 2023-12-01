Drew McIntyre Not Happy With WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Poster Snub

, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has openly expressed his dissatisfaction with certain aspects of WWE. This discontent became particularly evident following the release of the Royal Rumble 2024 poster, where McIntyre's absence was notably conspicuous.

The poster features prominent WWE stars such as Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, The Judgment Day, Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio, Jey Uso, CM Punk, Logan Paul, Gunther, Bobby Lashley, Asuka, Randy Orton, Becky Lynch, Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes. The inclusion of CM Punk, a recent addition, indicates that the poster was designed this week. Reacting to this, McIntyre took to social media, stating, "Are you starting to understand my frustrations now?"

McIntyre's social media activity has also included posts that seem to blend his on-screen character with real-life sentiments. In one such post, he referred to "snakes" in the company, accompanying the text with a photo of himself and Randy Orton.

According to PWInsider, discussions about a new contract have not progressed significantly, though WWE believes there is ample time to negotiate before his current contract expires post-WrestleMania. Intriguingly, McIntyre seems open to the possibility of letting his contract lapse to spend more time with his family in Scotland, should an agreement not be reached.