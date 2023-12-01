WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

CM Punk Bound by NDA, Prohibited from Discussing AEW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 01, 2023

CM Punk Bound by NDA, Prohibited from Discussing AEW

CM Punk's return to WWE did not include any comments about AEW during his promo on Monday night's Raw, contrary to some fans' expectations. Instead, Punk focused on his personal growth, his ambition to prove he's still the best in the world, and his feelings of being back home.

Dave Meltzer, in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, explained the reason behind Punk's silence on AEW. Meltzer stated, "For those wondering or disappointed that Punk said nothing about AEW, it’s because both he and others have signed several NDA’s regarding talking publicly about the other."

Warner Bros. Discovery Allegedly Rejects WWE RAW Proposal Presented by Nick Khan

The expiration of WWE's programming rights for RAW, NXT, and SmackDown is approaching next year. WWE has successfully negotiated contracts f [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 01, 2023 03:06PM


Tags: #wwe #aew #cm punk

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85145/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π