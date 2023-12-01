CM Punk Bound by NDA, Prohibited from Discussing AEW

CM Punk's return to WWE did not include any comments about AEW during his promo on Monday night's Raw, contrary to some fans' expectations. Instead, Punk focused on his personal growth, his ambition to prove he's still the best in the world, and his feelings of being back home.

Dave Meltzer, in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, explained the reason behind Punk's silence on AEW. Meltzer stated, "For those wondering or disappointed that Punk said nothing about AEW, it’s because both he and others have signed several NDA’s regarding talking publicly about the other."