The Undertaker Offers Guidance to Logan Paul

In a recent episode of "Six Feet Under," WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker praised United States Champion Logan Paul for his impressive athletic skills in the ring. He mentioned meeting Paul at WrestleMania in Los Angeles the previous year and expressed his belief that Paul could become truly exceptional in wrestling.

Taker wants to see Paul focus on more storytelling. “Dude, I tell you what, it’s amazing guys like him, obviously incredibly athletic. I met him once at WrestleMania last year in LA briefly. Man, if he wanted to, I think he could be really, really special. Not that he isn’t. I mean, athletically he can do everything, but I mean, if he would kind of invest some of his time too, I mean, what he’s done already with, I mean, is pretty astounding, really. It’s not easy to get in and have matches of that calibre that quickly. I think a little more work in the storytelling department.”