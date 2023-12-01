The Undertaker Offers Guidance to Logan Paul

In a recent episode of "Six Feet Under," WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker praised United States Champion Logan Paul for his impressive athletic skills in the ring. He mentioned meeting Paul at WrestleMania in Los Angeles the previous year and expressed his belief that Paul could become truly exceptional in wrestling.
Taker wants to see Paul focus on more storytelling. “Dude, I tell you what, it’s amazing guys like him, obviously incredibly athletic. I met him once at WrestleMania last year in LA briefly. Man, if he wanted to, I think he could be really, really special. Not that he isn’t. I mean, athletically he can do everything, but I mean, if he would kind of invest some of his time too, I mean, what he’s done already with, I mean, is pretty astounding, really. It’s not easy to get in and have matches of that calibre that quickly. I think a little more work in the storytelling department.”
⚡ Bruce Prichard Discusses Ex-TNA President Dixie Carter's Backstage Appearance at WWE RAW
During his podcast, WWE official Bruce Prichard spoke about TNA President Dixie Carter's presence backstage at WWE RAW on November 27th, 202 [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 01, 2023 03:11PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com