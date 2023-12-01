WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bruce Prichard Discusses Ex-TNA President Dixie Carter's Backstage Appearance at WWE RAW

Dec 01, 2023

During his podcast, WWE official Bruce Prichard spoke about TNA President Dixie Carter's presence backstage at WWE RAW on November 27th, 2023. Prichard said, “I’ve always said it even in our TNA podcast where sometimes a little controversial, but I’ve always maintained that Dixie, I think she’s a wonderful person and we’ve remained friends to this day. I reached out and I thought it would be great since we were going to be in Nashville to invite her to the show and say hello and it was terrific to see her and reconnect and say hello.”

Regarding his health, Prichard shared, “I said I would never get another shoulder surgery, and in one week (he points to his left shoulder), this one gets cut and ripped apart, labrum sewn up and rotator gets sewn up and chips out of my ball joint and all that good sh*t.”

wrestlingnews.co
