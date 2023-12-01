WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 01, 2023

WWE Initiates Employee Layoffs Today

Brandon Thurston has reported significant layoffs at WWE's corporate headquarters today. The exact number of employees affected remains unclear, but this development comes on the heels of over 100 staff reductions in September, which occurred following the official completion of the TKO merger. While it's uncertain if these layoffs will extend to on-screen talent, it has been confirmed that NXT backstage interviewer McKenzie Mitchell is among those released today.

These layoffs are somewhat expected following the WWE buyout by TKO.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 01, 2023 02:58PM


Tags: #wwe #mckenzie mitchell

Post Your Comments...

 
