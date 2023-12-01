WWE Initiates Employee Layoffs Today

Brandon Thurston has reported significant layoffs at WWE's corporate headquarters today. The exact number of employees affected remains unclear, but this development comes on the heels of over 100 staff reductions in September, which occurred following the official completion of the TKO merger. While it's uncertain if these layoffs will extend to on-screen talent, it has been confirmed that NXT backstage interviewer McKenzie Mitchell is among those released today.

These layoffs are somewhat expected following the WWE buyout by TKO.