Two Superstars Look Set For WWE SmackDown Return Tonight

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 01, 2023

PWInsider has reported that Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are anticipated to make their return on tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown in Brooklyn, NY. Gallows has been absent from the scene due to a knee injury he sustained in September.

Following the WWE Draft, The OC, comprising AJ Styles, Gallows, Anderson, and Mia Yim, engaged in a rivalry with Karrion Kross and Scarlett. Subsequently, Styles shifted his focus to a feud with Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline. Initially set to team up with John Cena in a tag match against Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at Fastlane, Styles was ultimately replaced by LA Knight after being written out of the storyline.

