Some In WWE Hopeful for a Potential CM Punk vs. Steve Austin Match

WWE fans might soon witness the much-anticipated showdown between CM Punk and Steve Austin, especially after Punk's comeback to the organization. According to Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful Select, "there were several in the company pushing for the possibility of CM Punk to take on Stone Cold Steve Austin. So much so that we’re told that Punk had even had discussions about the possibility."

There's a growing sense of hope and excitement within WWE for this potential match, with numerous concepts being exchanged between Punk and the company. The ideal scenario would involve Punk and Austin collaborating on ideas for their encounter.

However, there are still significant hurdles to overcome before this match becomes a reality. Sources close to Austin indicate that they haven't heard him express any personal grievances with Punk that would need resolving. The exact nature of the obstacles they need to surmount remains uncertain.