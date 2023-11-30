WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Randy Orton Set to Appear on This Week's Live SmackDown on FOX

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 30, 2023

The Barclays Center had been promoting Randy Orton's appearance at this week's WWE SmackDown in Brooklyn, New York. WWE has now confirmed that Orton will be part of the live broadcast on FOX tomorrow night. WWE's announcement stated, “Daddy’s back again THIS FRIDAY on #SmackDown!”

Orton made a comeback to WWE at last Saturday's Survivor Series, joining Team Cody Rhodes as the surprise final member in the men’s WarGames main event. Orton played a pivotal role in his team's victory over The Judgment Day in the WarGames match.

The upcoming WWE SmackDown will air live on FOX at 8:00 pm EST. The latest lineup includes:

- WWE US Champion Logan Paul's return to SmackDown

- An appearance by Randy Orton

Roman Reigns Set for Upcoming WWE SmackDown Events

Roman Reigns is set to return to WWE TV sooner than initially anticipated. Reigns' most recent bout occurred at Crown Jewel, where he succe [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 30, 2023 03:54PM


Tags: #wwe #smackdown #randy orton

