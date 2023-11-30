Randy Orton Set to Appear on This Week's Live SmackDown on FOX

The Barclays Center had been promoting Randy Orton's appearance at this week's WWE SmackDown in Brooklyn, New York. WWE has now confirmed that Orton will be part of the live broadcast on FOX tomorrow night. WWE's announcement stated, “Daddy’s back again THIS FRIDAY on #SmackDown!”

Orton made a comeback to WWE at last Saturday's Survivor Series, joining Team Cody Rhodes as the surprise final member in the men’s WarGames main event. Orton played a pivotal role in his team's victory over The Judgment Day in the WarGames match.

The upcoming WWE SmackDown will air live on FOX at 8:00 pm EST. The latest lineup includes:

- WWE US Champion Logan Paul's return to SmackDown

- An appearance by Randy Orton