Roman Reigns Set for Upcoming WWE SmackDown Events

Roman Reigns is set to return to WWE TV sooner than initially anticipated.

Reigns' most recent bout occurred at Crown Jewel, where he successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against LA Knight.

He was not scheduled for the Survivor Series last Saturday, and it was widely believed he would be off TV for the remainder of the year, with a planned return to start the buildup for the Royal Rumble on Saturday, January 27, 2024, in Tampa, FL, at Tropicana Field.

However, plans have changed. WWE has now confirmed Reigns for upcoming SmackDown events on December 15 in Green Bay, WI, January 5 in Vancouver, BC, and January 19 in Atlanta, GA.