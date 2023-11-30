WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Roman Reigns Set for Upcoming WWE SmackDown Events

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 30, 2023

Roman Reigns is set to return to WWE TV sooner than initially anticipated.

Reigns' most recent bout occurred at Crown Jewel, where he successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against LA Knight.

He was not scheduled for the Survivor Series last Saturday, and it was widely believed he would be off TV for the remainder of the year, with a planned return to start the buildup for the Royal Rumble on Saturday, January 27, 2024, in Tampa, FL, at Tropicana Field.

However, plans have changed. WWE has now confirmed Reigns for upcoming SmackDown events on December 15 in Green Bay, WI, January 5 in Vancouver, BC, and January 19 in Atlanta, GA.

Tags: #wwe #roman reigns #smackdown

