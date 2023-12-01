WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
McKenzie Mitchell Released From WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 01, 2023

McKenzie Mitchell has confirmed her exit from WWE today.

Before joining WWE in September 2019, Mitchell worked as an interviewer for Impact Wrestling from May 2016 until January 2019.

During her tenure at WWE, she contributed to The Bump and served as an interviewer for NXT. Her statement regarding her departure is as follows:

"Today I was released by WWE. I met my husband, moved cross country from CT to FL for@wwenxt (a place I’ve always considered home), and met friends that became like family. I’ve always said and firmly believe in “when door closes, another opens.”

WWE Initiates Employee Layoffs Today

Brandon Thurston has reported significant layoffs at WWE's corporate headquarters today. The exact number of employees affected remains uncl [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 01, 2023 03:00PM


