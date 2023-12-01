McKenzie Mitchell Released From WWE

McKenzie Mitchell has confirmed her exit from WWE today.

Before joining WWE in September 2019, Mitchell worked as an interviewer for Impact Wrestling from May 2016 until January 2019.

During her tenure at WWE, she contributed to The Bump and served as an interviewer for NXT. Her statement regarding her departure is as follows:

"Today I was released by WWE. I met my husband, moved cross country from CT to FL for@wwenxt (a place I’ve always considered home), and met friends that became like family. I’ve always said and firmly believe in “when door closes, another opens.”