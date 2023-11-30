Serena Deeb Receives Medical Clearance for Return

Serena Deeb is poised for a comeback in the wrestling world.

She recently posted a video on Instagram, where she disclosed that her absence from AEW was due to a series of unprovoked seizures that started in October 2022. Deeb also shared the encouraging news that her neurologist has given her the green light to return to wrestling, expressing her eagerness to get back in the ring.

In her video, Deeb opened up about her health struggles, stating:

"I just wanted to share with you today a little bit about what's been going on with me. Since last October, I've had a series of three unprovoked seizures. This has been a really dramatic time period for me. It's affected my career and it's affected my life in a lot of ways. It's been really scary for me.

I've seen a lot of different doctors, I've had every test imaginable and for the longest time nobody could tell me why this happened.

Being out of the ring has been very challenging for me. I love professional wrestling with everything in me and I miss performing, I miss wrestling."

Deeb also mentioned that she had kept her condition private but chose to go public to offer hope to others facing similar challenges.

"I've kept this very private and then I started learning more about seizures and how much more common it is and I didn't realize how many people experience seizures. I just have so much empathy. I know how scary it is and I just want to send the message that you are not alone and there is always light at the end of the tunnel.

I want to encourage you and a big reason why I wanted to talk to you today is because I do have some news, and it's really good news, it's great news.

I saw my neurologist recently and he told me that I recovered, I'm healthy, and I'm officially cleared to wrestle. That means I am ready to return. Hopefully, the next time you guys see me, I'll be in the ring doing exactly what I do best. I can't wait to wrestle, I can't wait to show you exactly what the Professor, what Serena Deeb is made of. Thank you so much for your time, I appreciate and love every single one of you. Much love."

Deeb's most recent match was at the AEW Dark: Elevation tapings on October 18, 2022. She has been seen backstage at an AEW Collision taping last month and was also present at a Cauliflower Alley Club event this summer, where she presented an award to Mickie James, the Women’s Wrestling honoree of the event.