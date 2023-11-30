WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss Discusses Welcoming Her Newborn Daughter

WWE superstar Alexa Bliss shared on Instagram that she welcomed her daughter, Hendrix Rogue Cabrera, into the world on November 27th, 2023. On her Twitter/X account, Alexa reflected on the birth, stating:
“I know everything happens for A reason & the world works in mysterious ways. Our Daughter Hendrix coincidentally being born on Jimi Hendrix birthday is one of those moments for me 🎸”
Back in July, Bliss spoke about her plans to return to WWE after embracing motherhood, mentioning:
“I probably won’t bounce back as fast as I hope. I’m going to get to working out and doing all that stuff and get to where I need to be, you know, to have time. [I’ll have] the first fundamental months with the baby before thinking about trying to rush back to work.”
