IMPACT Wrestling Proposed 'Seven-Figure Level' Contract to Will Ospreay

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 30, 2023

Before deciding to join AEW, Will Ospreay was seriously considering a substantial offer from IMPACT Wrestling. According to PWInsider, IMPACT Wrestling was a strong contender in acquiring Ospreay, having proposed what was described by insiders as a "fantastic, massive offer." An IMPACT source revealed to PWInsider that this offer might have been the biggest contract IMPACT Wrestling has extended to a wrestler since being taken over by Anthem Sports & Entertainment.

PWInsider also mentioned that Ospreay's participation in the recent Chicago events led many to believe he would join IMPACT Wrestling full-time. This belief was further fueled when Ospreay expressed his desire to wrestle in a TNA ring during a promo.

Ospreay appeared in three IMPACT Wrestling events last month, including Bound for Glory, the subsequent TV tapings, and Turning Point.

In an October interview with Sports Illustrated, Ospreay confirmed that IMPACT Wrestling was a potential choice for his career. He expressed his intention to explore all available options during his free agency.

IMPACT president Scott D'Amore, when asked about Ospreay's comments, stated last month that IMPACT Wrestling would be thrilled to have him. D'Amore acknowledged having discussions with Anthem Sports & Entertainment about Ospreay.

Ultimately, Ospreay chose to sign a multi-year contract with AEW, a decision announced at AEW's Full Gear pay-per-view earlier this month.

Tags: #impact #impact wrestling #will ospreay #aew

