Update on Triple H Missing This Week's WWE RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 29, 2023

Triple H was notably absent from WWE Monday Night RAW this week, catching some fans off guard given the significance of the episode. This particular RAW was highly anticipated, following the events of last Saturday's Survivor Series premium live event.

The episode was remarkable for featuring the returns of CM Punk and Randy Orton to RAW. Orton kicked off the show, while Punk concluded it with a promo discussing his return to WWE.

Bruce Prichard was in charge of the show. Reports earlier in the week about Triple H's absence suggested he was engaged in "other WWE business," and his not being there was anticipated.

According to PWInsider, sources informed them that Triple H and WWE President Nick Khan have spent the past several days in Los Angeles.

Their focus is on negotiating the media rights for RAW as the current rights are set to expire next fall. It's reported that there are multiple potential partners currently in discussion.

Source: pwinsider.com
#wwe #triple h #raw

