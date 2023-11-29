The Undertaker Reveals His Top Four Picks for the Greatest Small Wrestlers

During a recent video on his Six Feet Under YouTube channel, The Undertaker shared his personal Mount Rushmore of smaller wrestlers.

The Undertaker began by expressing his preference for wrestling with smaller opponents, saying, “Some of these guys I had classic matches with. I always preferred working with the smaller guys,” and elaborated on the storytelling dynamics between a larger and a smaller wrestler.

AJ Styles was the first wrestler he mentioned, recalling their WrestleMania 36 match in 2020, which was a Boneyard Match and marked his retirement. He praised Styles, acknowledging his consistent performance: “I've never seen him have a bad match and I was just, like I said, just always a fan and was so excited when he came to the WWE. A phenomenal talent. He is what he says he is. He is the Phenomenal One, and he brings his A-game every single time.”

Next, he spoke about Chris Benoit, whom he described as a wrestling machine. “I didn't get enough chances to work with him,” Taker stated. “I worked with him a few times and had some really, really outstanding matches with him. I didn't know when I worked with Chris that I needed to put my track shoes on because it was going to be go time.”

Kurt Angle was the third name he listed, with Taker highlighting Angle's transition from amateur to professional wrestling and his multifaceted talents: “Just an incredible talent,” Taker said. “Backstage interviews, I mean, he had it all. He had a personality. He was a ring technician. He could go. I have so many fond memories of the matches that I had with Kurt. Just one of those guys that was a pleasure to get in the ring with and just turn it loose and let it go. And you knew that Kurt Angle was going to be right there and pushing the pace.”

Finally, he named Eddie Guerrero as his top choice, praising Guerrero's versatility and charisma: “Eddie could work with a broom and make it a good match,” Taker said. “He had the ability to keep people mesmerized, not only by his athleticism and wrestling acumen but just the things that he did. His promos were on point. He knew how to make fun of himself. He knew how to get heat. He knew how to be a babyface. He was the epitome of the undersized wrestler. Lie, cheat, and steal. Eddie did it all, and he is my number one on Mark Calaway's Mount Rushmore of the little dude.”