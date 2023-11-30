WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Ric Flair Discusses His Reluctance to Offer Guidance to Younger Wrestling Talent

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 30, 2023

Ric Flair recently appeared on KARE 11, where he discussed various topics, including his interactions with younger wrestling talent. The WWE Hall of Famer shared his perspective on why he has become more reluctant to offer advice to the younger generation.

Flair stated, “I don’t really do that too much anymore because, if you want to know the truth, and it’s sad, but I think it’s the same way in not just wrestling, but in other sports, the kids, the younger generation looks more at what the fans are saying. Social media, and they are sensitive. Everybody is sensitive and it’s hurtful, but I quit giving advice when somebody asked me something and then I saw them walk over and ask someone 20 years younger the same question."

He continued, “I’m only going to tell them once, if they ask, and they really don’t ask. People still ask me to watch their match and give my critiques, I do that. I’m delighted when someone asks me that. Someone just asked me last week. I love to help them out. I’ve had so much experience and wrestle so many different personalities, different body types, different styles, and I’m honored when they ask me that and I like to give them advice.”

Source: Fightful for transcription
Tags: #aew #wwe #ric flair

