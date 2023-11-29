The Undertaker Discloses Initial Concept for His Final WWE Bout

The Boneyard match, which marked The Undertaker's final bout, was not initially planned. This match received widespread acclaim from both fans and critics, and is considered a fitting conclusion to The Undertaker's career. The Undertaker disclosed that the original concept for his last match was different.

On his Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker commended AJ Styles for his exceptional talent. He had always intended for Styles to be his final opponent, but the match was originally supposed to be in a traditional wrestling ring. “I have always been a fan of AJ Styles. Somebody that I always wanted to work with, I was fortunate enough to have my last match with AJ Styles and that was because I thought that much of his work.

“Originally, you know my last match was a Boneyard Match, but originally that match was supposed to take place in a wrestling ring and I was really looking forward to that because, again, AJ Styles, I’ve never seen him have a bad match.

“Like I said, I was always a fan and I was so excited when he came to the WWE, so just a phenomenal talent, he is what he says he is, he is the phenomenal one. He brings his A-game every single time.”