Declan McMahon Talks About Forming a WWE Stable with His Brothers

Declan McMahon, the son of Shane McMahon, recently discussed the potential of creating a stable in WWE with his brothers during an interview with Jim Varsallone.

Declan McMahon recently shared his thoughts on the potential of forming a WWE stable with his brothers. Speaking about this possibility, McMahon said, “We definitely could. My brother, Kenyon, he’s got a knack [for pro wrestling] in the sense that he’s super physical such a great athlete. You’ll see it in his high school football tape. He’s also doing wrestling in the winter. He’s just a great athlete.”

Regarding his younger brother Rogan, McMahon noted, “And my other brother, Rogan, too … he’s younger right now but he’s a pretty big boy. He’s gonna be really big someday. We’ll see — obviously, in the WWE, it’s all about storylines. Maybe we can have a Bloodline storyline with us. The possibilities are endless.”