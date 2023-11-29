WWE RAW Viewership for November 27 Boosted by Randy Orton and CM Punk

The latest viewership figures for WWE RAW's November 27th edition are now available.

As reported by WrestleNomics, this episode attracted an average of 1,884,000 viewers. This marks a significant 29% increase from the November 20th episode, which saw 1,459,000 viewers tuning in. In the key demographic of 18-49, RAW achieved a 0.65 rating, up 34% from the previous Monday's 0.49 rating.

Highlighting the episode were appearances from CM Punk, making his first RAW appearance in a decade after his surprising return at Survivor Series, and Randy Orton, who competed in his first TV match in over a year following his own return at the same event.

Despite facing stiff competition from the NFL, this episode of RAW garnered the highest total viewership since August.