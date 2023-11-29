WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE RAW Viewership for November 27 Boosted by Randy Orton and CM Punk

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 29, 2023

The latest viewership figures for WWE RAW's November 27th edition are now available.

As reported by WrestleNomics, this episode attracted an average of 1,884,000 viewers. This marks a significant 29% increase from the November 20th episode, which saw 1,459,000 viewers tuning in. In the key demographic of 18-49, RAW achieved a 0.65 rating, up 34% from the previous Monday's 0.49 rating.

Highlighting the episode were appearances from CM Punk, making his first RAW appearance in a decade after his surprising return at Survivor Series, and Randy Orton, who competed in his first TV match in over a year following his own return at the same event.

Despite facing stiff competition from the NFL, this episode of RAW garnered the highest total viewership since August.

