WWE Superstar Views CM Punk's Return as 'Great Business'

A WWE RAW star has recently shared their thoughts on CM Punk's return to WWE, describing it as 'great business' and 'surreal'.

After a hiatus of nearly a decade, CM Punk made a dramatic comeback at the Survivor Series event in Chicago. His return sparked a mix of reactions, with some people excitedly welcoming him, while others were more cautious, especially considering his departure from AEW.

Bronson Reed, a star from RAW, spoke about Punk's return on Busted Open Radio. He expressed that it would have been a mistake not to include Punk in the Survivor Series.

He commented:

“In my opinion, I think it’s good for WWE. It’s great business. I think you’d be silly not to bring him out. It was sort of surreal honestly to see him there last night and doing his promo in the ring. It’s just something I didn’t, even two months ago, I was like, ‘Ah, that’ll never happen.’ So [it was] very surreal.”